BOSTON — You could practically hear the bronze being chiseled, all 6-foot-9 of Zdeno Chara cast for immortality ­– maybe even wearing the full facial shield.

There was room next to Bobby Orr outside the Garden, too.

Chara’s mere appearance in the Boston Bruins’ lineup was the stuff of legend, the literal definition of “hockey player” in the dictionary. Maybe no one in the history of the game has played 72 hours after suffering a broken jaw. Certainly no one at the age of 42.

If you had hair, it was standing straight up when Chara was feted with a roaring, 25-second ovation from the Bruins’ faithful when announced as a starter.

The Bruins milked every second of the scene. They actually engineered the moment, since the starting lineups for both teams are typically only announced in Games 1 and 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, or the first game in each city. That is what the Blues were told.

“I think it gave their team momentum in the first period for sure having him out there,” Blues coach Craig Berube said of Chara.

Chara was followed by Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson, who served as the Bruins’ banner captains and waved the B’s flag.

Hey, when it’s potentially the last home game of the season, you attempt to create an advantage anywhere you can.

But on a night when the Bruins tried to pull out all the stops, Jordan Binnington actually did.

St. Louis’ rookie netminder staved off a furious first period onslaught from the Bruins, turning aside all 17 shots he saw, and his teammates returned the favour to squeak out a 2-1 win in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Binnington has the Blues on the brink of their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Believe it.

“Unbelievable,” Colton Parayko said. “I mean, he won one for us here. It was a huge game by him. Very impressive. I don’t really know, I could talk about that performance all day. It was unreal. Good for him. That was awesome.”

They can lift Lord Stanley on home ice with one more “Gloria” on Sunday night in St. Louis. The winner of Game 5 in a tied Final has gone on to hoist the Cup 18 times in 25 instances.

“Well it wasn’t our best game of the series, but sometimes your goalie is going to make some big saves, especially early on to change the momentum and he did that,” captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “He was unbelievable.”

Binnington’s teammates said it was his best performance of the playoffs.

“I don’t know,” Binnington shrugged. “I don’t keep tabs.”

Sadly, Game 5 won’t be remembered for Binnington’s stone-cold killer play, as his night was overshadowed by yet another blown call from the official. Like each of the three rounds before it, the Stanley Cup Final has also been marred by controversy.

Bottles and towels rained down from the rafters after a trip from Blues forward Tyler Bozak on Noel Acciari went unpenalized and David Perron netted what ended up being the game-winning goal on the same sequence.

(It’s been a rough four months since Boston celebrated its last pro sports championship.)

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy called it an “egregious” missed call.

“The National Hockey League’s getting a black-eye with their officiating in these playoffs, and there’s another one that’s going to be talked about,” Cassidy said. “I thought it was a great hockey game. That call, probably … really made it difficult for us to get the win tonight.”

So did Binnington. There was just something about him in Game 5, his confidence apparent in his aggression cutting down angles, that made it feel different than any of his other starts in this series. He was on another level.

“He was excellent all game and did a great job in the first period for sure,” Berube said. “They came hard, Boston. We were tested in the first for sure and ‘Binner’ stood tall. Big reason we won the game.”

Binnington was five minutes away from being the first netminder to shut out the Bruins this postseason. He was the first to deal them two consecutive losses at home.

Now, the Bruins are facing elimination for the second time this spring. They erased a 3-2 series deficit to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1. This time, it feels like the Bruins took their Stanley Cup shot in Game 5.

“The stakes are a little different right now and it’s against a different team as well,” Jake DeBrusk said. “They’re one win away. That’s what they’re thinking over there.”

The Blues are now a combined 7-1 in Games 5, 6 and 7 in these four rounds and Binnington has not allowed more than two goals in any of those games. There is no better recipe for success.

“Our team hung in there and we pulled out a gutsy win,” Berube said. “That’s the way I look at it. Our team was gutsy tonight. Our goalie was good and our team was gutsy.”

They stood tall, took the Bruins’ best punch, broken jaw and all. That statue will have to wait.

