The Chicago Blackhawks relieved Joel Quenneville of his coaching duties on Tuesday and named Jeremy Colliton the 38th head coach in franchise history.

Quenneville, 60, won three Stanley Cups during his 11-year tenure with the franchise and sits second all-time in career wins by a head coach. The team, however, missed the playoffs first time since Quenneville took over in 2008 last season and were swept by the Nashville Predators in the first round during the 2017 playoffs. Quenneville was under contract through next season at a $6 million salary.

The Blackhawks also parted ways with assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson and named Barry Smith to the coaching staff as an assistant.

The Blackhawks, who have lost their previous three games, are off to a 6-6-3 start this season.

Colliton had been serving as head coach of the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, and led the team to a 40-28-8 record last season before reaching the third round of the playoffs. He appeared in 57 NHL contests during his playing career, all with the New York Islanders.

He retired after playing in Sweden during the 2013-14 season and then spent four seasons as head coach of Mora IK in Sweden.

At 33, he becomes the youngest active head coach in the NHL.

Now That Quenneville (10+ Years) Is Out

Current Longest Tenured Head Coaches

Head Coach Team Seasons

Jon Cooper TB 7

Paul Maurice WPG 6

Peter Laviolette NSH 5

Mike Babcock TOR 4

Jeff Blashill DET 4

Pete DeBoer SJ 4

Dave Hakstol PHI 4

John Hynes NJ 4

Todd McLellan EDM 4

Mike Sullivan PIT 4

John Tortorella CBJ 4

“This is certainly a very difficult decision. But I believe it is in the best interests of the Blackhawks organization," Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. “We need to maximize each and every opportunity with our playoff goals in mind and create continued growth and development throughout our roster at the same time. After much deliberation the last several days, with great respect to what Joel has meant to the Blackhawks, we knew we had to make a change. Along with our appreciation for everything Joel has accomplished for our franchise, we also thank Kevin and Ulf for their many contributions and wish them success in the future.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Jeremy Colliton in the Blackhawks organization and feel strongly that he is best positioned to continue leading our players here in Chicago. All of those associated with Jeremy strongly believe he possesses many of the tools that will make him a successful head coach in this league. He has been very impressive as a communicator, a leader, and coach. He knows the Blackhawks system, understands our players and our culture and we believe he gives us the best opportunity to have success and grow as a team.”

Quenneville leaves the franchise with a 452-249-96 as their head coach. Prior to joining the Blackhawks, he spent eight seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Blues and three as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche. He has a career 890-532-77-137 record in 1,636 games behind the bench. Only Scotty Bowman (1,244) has more career wins than Quenneville, while New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz (770) now sits first among active coaches in wins.

Four players on the Blackhawks 23-man roster are older than Colliton - Chris Kunitz, Duncan Keith, Cam Ward and Corey Crawford. He was also a teammate of Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook at the World Junior Hockey Championship in 2004 and 2005.