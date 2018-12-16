Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford will be sidelined again with a concussion.

Crawford left Sunday's 7-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks with 1:30 left in the first period after the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pileup.

The 33-year-old Crawford was pulled from a Dec. 23, 2017, game at New Jersey with a concussion and then missed the remainder of the 2017-18 season and the first five games of 2018-19. He returned on Oct. 18 against Arizona and is 6-14-2 with a 3.28 goals-against average in 23 games this season.

Coach Jeremy Colliton announced Crawford's injury following Sunday's loss, but had no details on the severity or how long the goalie might be out.

"He has a concussion," Colliton said. "So he'll be under the protocol and we'll go from there.

"I didn't talk to him, but of course we're concerned. I think a concussion is a concussion. Every concussion is different, so we'll see."

On Sunday, Crawford allowed two goals on eight shots and left with Chicago leading 3-2. He was replaced by Cam Ward, who allowed five goals on 35 shots as San Jose roared back for its fourth straight win and dealt Chicago its 10th loss in 11 games.

Crawford had just made a pad save on Logan Couture, who had broken in off the wing.

As Couture cut across the crease, Chicago's Dylan Strome tried to cut him off and slashed him.

At the same instant, San Jose's Evander Kane plowed into Strome from behind and Strome tumbled into Crawford, forcing the goalie into the goalpost. Kane was assessed a minor penalty for goaltender interference.

"I was trying to cut off Couture and just got rubbed out a little bit," Strome said. "I don't think Evander Kane is trying to hit me into Crawford and hurt him.

"A lot of guys in a little space and stuff happens. We're going fast and were coming back hard."

Crawford, who broke in with the Blackhawks in 2005-06, became their No. 1 goalie in 2010-11. He backstopped Chicago to Stanley Cup wins in 2013 and 2015, but his 14 losses for the current last-place Blackhawks are the most in the NHL.

"A great goaltender, a great guy, and important part of the team," Colliton said. "We hope for a quick recovery."

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports