The Chicago Blackhawks have placed goaltender Corey Crawford back on injured reserve and recalled Jeff Glass from the Rockford IceHogs.

Forward David Kampf and goaltender Jeff Glass have been recalled from the @goicehogs. Corey Crawford has been placed on injured reserve. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Eb766KxmV5 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 27, 2017

Crawford spent time on injured reserve earlier this year with a lower-body injury.

The 32-year-old has played in 28 games for the Blackhawks this season, posting a 16-9-2 record with a 2.27 goals against average and .929 save percentage.

The Blackhawks also recalled forward David Kampf from the IceHogs Wednesday.