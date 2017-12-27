The Chicago Blackhawks have placed goaltender Corey Crawford back on injured reserve and recalled Jeff Glass from the Rockford IceHogs.

Crawford spent time on injured reserve earlier this year with a lower-body injury.

The 32-year-old has played in 28 games for the Blackhawks this season, posting a 16-9-2 record with a 2.27 goals against average and .929 save percentage.

The Blackhawks also recalled forward David Kampf from the IceHogs Wednesday.