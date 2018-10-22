With Corey Crawford healthy, the Chicago Blackhawks reduced their roster to only two goaltenders on Monday by placing Anton Forsberg on waivers.

The 25-year-old had yet to play in a game this season, serving as Cam Ward's backup in the five games before Crawford's return last Thursday.

Forsberg appeared in 35 games last season - 30 starts - for the Blackhawks, posting a 10-16-4 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman told The Athletic on Saturday he was weighing whether Forsberg would clear if the team waived him.

“Goalie is one of the hardest positions to predict as far as waivers,” Bowman said. “You have six, seven or eight defencemen, so you might take a guy. But it’s unlikely you’re going to claim a goalie as a ‘maybe.’ We spend a lot of time looking at that. But you can have the best plans and then things change because a team’s got a goalie injured that nobody knew about.”

The general manager said he wants Forsberg to focus on having a short memory in net as he moves forward.

“That’s the thing Anton had the most trouble with last year,” Bowman said. “Maybe he’s hard on himself. He lets a goal in early that he wishes he hadn’t and it would have a carry-over effect. That’s the hardest part for goalies to learn. So to answer your question, I still think there’s a future for him. We’ve just got to sort out what we’re going to do.”