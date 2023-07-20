Blackjacks Host River Lions in First of Home-and-Home Series The top two teams in the eastern conference are set to open a home-and-home series tonight in Ottawa, as the league-leading BlackJacks (12-5) (-125) host the Niagara River Lions (9-7) (-110) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Media Release

The top two teams in the eastern conference are set to open a home-and-home series tonight in Ottawa, as the league-leading BlackJacks (12-5) (-125) host the Niagara River Lions (9-7) (-110) at 7:30 p.m. ET.



The game will also be available for streaming on TSN+.



Both teams come into tonight’s game riding extended hot streaks.



Ottawa, powered by an eight-game win streak, has not lost in nearly one month and clinched a spot in the CEBL playoffs last week. Niagara, despite losing their last contest in Scarborough, has won four out of their past five games to sit in second place in the east and 2.5 games behind the BlackJacks.



However, after a 83-80 Scarborough win in Montréal last night, the Shooting Stars moved into a tie with Niagara for second place.



The balance of power in the east—and an automatic spot to Championship Weekend in Vancouver—could shift in the next two games between these two clubs.



The River Lions have one game in hand over the BlackJacks, and if they sweep the home-and-home, will be only a half game back of Ottawa entering the final week of the regular season. If they falter, though, they risk falling behind Scarborough in the conference and into the east’s play-in tournament.



Jackson Rowe led all scorers in Ottawa’s last game with 26 points on 10-15 shooting from the field. The 6’7” forward from Toronto, averaging 15 points and 6 boards per game, also knocked down 5 of his 9 three point attempts in his best scoring output of the season.



Rowe also recorded 26 points in a game against the Bandits on July 9. He hasn’t scored less than double figures since June 22, which was the last time Ottawa lost.



Outside of Rowe, expect Deng Adel and Kadre Gray to shoulder the offensive load. Adel ranks ninth in the CEBL in points per game with 16.7, and Gray’s 6.6 assists per contest lead the league.



The BlackJacks will be tasked with slowing down reigning CEBL MVP Khalil Ahmad.



Ahmad has followed up his MVP campaign by averaging over 18 points and 6 assists through 13 games this season. Ahmad is also racking up a league-best 2.7 steals per game. In his team’s last outing, a six-point loss to the Scarborough Shooting Stars, Ahmad had three steals to go with 15 points and 12 assists.



Eddie Ekiyor was also another bright spot for the River Lions in the loss, putting up 16 points and 8 rebounds on 66 per cent shooting.



Both Niagara and Ottawa bring efficient offences into tonight’s game. As a team, the River Lions (91.7) and BlackJacks (88.8) are ranked first and third respectively in the CEBL in points scored per game.



The two teams have similar stats in shooting beyond and inside the arch, however, Niagara has been getting to the free throw line 22.8 times per game—the second highest rate in the league—and are converting nearly 17 shots from the charity stripe. Ottawa is averaging a little over 12 free throws on 17 attempts per game.



Niagara’s ability to draw fouls can largely be credited by Ahmad, who has a quick first step and knack at drawing fouls at the hoop. Ahmad is shooting over 83 per cent from the line and has had 14 free throw attempts (converting 12 of those shots) in his last two games.



In their last meeting, on June 17, Niagara edged Ottawa 93-82 at TD Place. Both Ahmad and Rowe led their teams with 19 points each, but the River Lions had a 10 point edge on points scored in the paint.



After tonight’s game, the River Lions and BlackJacks will square off for the final time in the regular season on July 23 at the Meridian Centre.



