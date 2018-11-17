TORONTO — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 42 shots, including 23 in the third period, as the Binghamton Devils hung on to beat the Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Blake Pietila opened the scoring in the first and Nick Lappin made it a 2-0 lead for the Devils (8-7-2) after 40 minutes.

Sam Gagner put the Marlies (5-7-3) on the board at 11:38 of the third, with Toronto outshooting Binghamton 24-7 in the final period.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 23-of-25 shots for the Marlies, who are on a three-game slide.

Binghamton went 1 for 3 on the power play, while Toronto scored once on seven chances with the man advantage.