CARDIGAN, Prince Edward Island—Michael Blair of Ancaster, Ontario, shot a 6-under 66 in Thursday’s second round of the Prince Edward Island Open and is tied for the lead with Joey Mayo at 9-under, two shots ahead of Otto Black.

Blair made seven birdies in the second round against only one bogey and is happy to see the ball going in the hole after a tough stretch.

“I’ve been driving it well, which helps out here—just getting it in play,” said Blair. “Finally, some putts are going in. I didn’t make anything for a month, and now, all of a sudden, they’re going in the hole at the same time. It’s a quick way to add them up.”

Mayo maintained his share atop the leaderboard despite battling consistency in the second round. He finished with a 3-under round of 69 that included six birdies and three bogeys on another hot, sunny day on Dundarave Golf Course.

“It was definitely a little tougher day condition-wise,” said Mayo. “The course was a lot firmer, and there was a little more wind. I made a few bogeys today; didn’t have any yesterday, but it was a pretty similar round. Overall, I hit the ball well and got it up and down a few times, so I was in a pretty good spot mentally.”

Black will join the lead group Friday after recording a 4-under 68 despite making a bogey on the par-5 10th hole to finish his round.

“I drove the ball really well,” said Black. “I put the ball in play a lot off the tee. I had a little hiccup there at the end, but other than that, I put everything in play which is nice. I kind of attacked the golf course from there.”

Officials delayed play for an hour and 15 minutes in the morning due to fog.

Key Information

The cut came at 4-over 148, with 54 players advancing to the final 36 holes.

Etienne Brault recorded the low round of the day, shooting a 7-under, 65. The Mercier, Quebec, native’s bogey-free round featured seven birdies. He began the day in 51st place, moving into solo-fourth position with 36 holes to play.

After shooting a 76 in the opening round, Mitchell Sutton of London, Ontario, rebounded with a 3-under, 69 improving 39 spots on the leaderboard, into a tie for 29th.

The biggest jump of the day belonged to Dieppe, New Brunswick’s Marc Bourgeois. After shooting 80 in the first round, Bourgeois shot a 68 to make the cut on the number, at 4-over.

Twenty golfers shot under-par in the second round, with eight players recording scores in the 60s.

There were 10 amateurs in the field this week, with Francois Hebert the lone player to make the cut. After firing an opening 72, Hebert shot a 4-over 76 to finish at 4-over to make the cut on the number. He will begin the third round in an 11-way tie for 44th.

Etienne Papineau, No. 3 on the Points List, was one of the amateurs to miss the cut. He followed his 4-over 76 with a 73 Thursday to miss the cut by a stroke.

The top-five players on the final Points List will earn 2022 PGA TOUR Canada membership. First place on the Points List will receive fully exempt status for the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season, while those in the second-through-fifth positions will earn exempt status up until the first reshuffle based on player performance.

Quotable

“It really helps when you stand over a putt and you think there’s a good chance that this might hit the hole or go in. It makes it a lot easier to stay patient, and you don’t have to force anything.” –Michael Blair on the confidence in his putter

“I’m just going to stick to the patient golf, try to play my own game and see what happens.” –Joey Mayo on playing in Friday’s lead group

“I’m better on tougher tracks than some of the shootout courses. I’m better on courses where you need to hit it in spots instead of just firing at pins. I’m a patient player, so I think that suits this course pretty well.” –Joey Mayo

“I just relaxed, sat on a chair by the range and took in the scenery. It’s right on the water and a beautiful view.” –Michael Blair on how he spent his time during the 1-hour, 15-minute fog delay Thursday morning

Second-Round Weather:

Fog that caused a 75-minute delay in the morning gave way to sunny, hot and humid temperatures as the day progressed. High of 30. Wind S at 9 kph. Gusts in the afternoon reached 13 kph.