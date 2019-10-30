Casey: 'It irks me when people say I'm salty... I'm happy for everyone'

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin (hamstring) and his teammate Reggie Jackson (back) will both be out tonight when the Pistons take on the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Pistons without Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson, and Sekou Doumbouya tonight. Raptors injury report is clean. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) October 30, 2019

Griffin has yet to play for the Pistons this season after injuring his hamstring during the pre-season. The Pistons have said that Griffin will be re-evaluated for a return the first week of November.

Jackson, who been hampered by back issues since the start of the season, has missed the Pistons' last two games. Detroit's rookie first-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya (concussion) will not play against the Raptors, either.

Toronto did not have any players on its injury list ahead of Wednesday night's game.

The Pistons are coached by Dwane Casey, who served as bench boss of the Raptors from 2011-2018.