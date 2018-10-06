SANDY, Utah — Sebastian Blanco had a first-half assist and scored back-to-back goals in the second half to power the Portland Timbers past Real Salt Lake 4-1 on Saturday night.

Blanco made it 2-1 for the Timbers (14-9-9) in the 70th minute, chest-trapping Justen Glad's attempted clearance and putting back a left-footed shot from just beyond the top left corner of the 6-yard box. Blanco added another three minutes later from nearly the same spot, a right-footed blast into the upper corner to finish Diego Valeri's layoff.

Lucas Melano pounced on a lazy throw-in deep in RSL (13-12-7) territory to cap the scoring for Portland in the 88th minute.

Jeremy Ebobisse tapped in Blanco's cross in the 33rd minute to give the Timbers the lead.

Jefferson Savarino smashed home Joao Plata's feed to pull Real Salt Lake even at 1 in the 55th minute.