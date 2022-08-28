Canada leads Japan after two periods at Women's World Hockey Championship

Four goals in the second frame increased Canada's lead over Japan to 7-0 at the Women's World Hockey Championship.

Blayre Turnbull opened the scoring for Canada early into the second period, beating Japan's Akane Konishi.

Japan would opt to make a change in net as Riko Kawaguchi entered the game with 12 minutes remaining in the frame.

Marie-Philip Poulin netted her second goal of the game moments later to give Canada a five-goal lead.

Back-to-back goals from Ella Shelton, who scored her first of the tournament, and Jamie Lee Rattray made it a seven-goal game.

Japan's tandem of Konishi and Kawaguchi stopped 34 of 41 shots.

Japan has yet to test Canada's Emerance Maschmeyer.