The football and sports world has been reacting and giving their full support after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed to the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old is currently in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

The Bills released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying Hamlin "spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center."

We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The Hamlin family has released a statement thanking everyone for their support.

Official Statement from the Hamlin Family. pic.twitter.com/MMHq9HMvo0 — Agency 1 Sports (@Agency1AMG) January 3, 2023

Hamlin's fundraiser, which goes towards the purchase of toys for kids in need, continues to skyrocket since last night, now over $4 million in donations.

The fundraiser has raised over $4 million in donations, with over 152,000 donors: https://t.co/uLX5cZTTv5 pic.twitter.com/rA1uo08rlT — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) January 3, 2023

Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement on Tuesday.

A statement from Bengals owner, Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/FfUCrgSnWQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

Mike Tomlin, Tom Brady and others continue to pray and show support for Hamlin on social media.

Coach Tomlin shares his very personal thoughts on Damar Hamlin: pic.twitter.com/gymuijitfp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2023

We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 3, 2023

Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/QnO7DpAo7u — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin is the best of us.



We love you, 3. Praying for you. pic.twitter.com/fYymfFsynp — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 3, 2023

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

We're all in Damar Hamlin's corner today. All of us across MLB are thinking of Damar, his family, his teammates and all those in the @NFL. https://t.co/vZNM1lR5d5 — MLB (@MLB) January 3, 2023

Niagara Falls will be light up in blue tonight in support of Hamlin and the Bills.

Niagara Falls will light up blue tonight in support of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills and the City of Buffalo. The illumination board says the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be blue tonight from 9:00 to 9:15 p.m. @wkbw #Bills #PrayforDamar pic.twitter.com/QEXrk2fqbZ — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) January 3, 2023

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said that he spoke with his team about Hamlin on Tuesday.