38m ago
BLOG: Sports world gives full support to Bills' Hamlin after collapsing
The football and sports world has been reacting and giving their full support after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed to the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old is currently in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.
TSN.ca Staff
Cardiologist lists primary concerns for Hamlin following collapse on field
The football and sports world has been reacting and giving their full support after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed to the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old is currently in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.
The Bills released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying Hamlin "spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center."
The Hamlin family has released a statement thanking everyone for their support.
Official Statement from the Hamlin Family. pic.twitter.com/MMHq9HMvo0— Agency 1 Sports (@Agency1AMG) January 3, 2023
Hamlin's fundraiser, which goes towards the purchase of toys for kids in need, continues to skyrocket since last night, now over $4 million in donations.
A current look at Damar Hamlin's foundation GoFundMe, which goes towards the purchase of toys for kids in need.— THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) January 3, 2023
The fundraiser has raised over $4 million in donations, with over 152,000 donors: https://t.co/uLX5cZTTv5 pic.twitter.com/rA1uo08rlT
Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement on Tuesday.
Mike Tomlin, Tom Brady and others continue to pray and show support for Hamlin on social media.
Niagara Falls will be light up in blue tonight in support of Hamlin and the Bills.
Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said that he spoke with his team about Hamlin on Tuesday.