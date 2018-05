The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed national defensive tackle Jake Thomas on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Thomas has spent his entire CFL career with the Blue Bombers, racking up 75 tackles and 10 sacks in 101 regular season games with the team.

Last season, the Acadia product played in all 18 regular season games, finishing with a career-high 21 tackles, four sacks, and an interception.