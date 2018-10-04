The Bombers and Eskimos are headed in opposite direction when it comes to the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

RECORD: 11-2 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

The relentlessness of the Stampeders has been impressive. They respond to adversity, whether it’s a rare loss or having their receiving corps decimated by injuries, and they just keep stretching out ahead of the rest of the league.

Key Injuries: WR Eric Rogers, DB Patrick Levels, DL Cordarro Law, WR Kamar Jorden, DB Ciante Evans, RB Don Jackson, C Ucambre Williams, WR DaVaris Daniels, WR Reginald Begelton.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

RECORD: 9-5 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

Even if relatively narrow road wins at Toronto and Montreal aren’t terribly impressive, the Roughriders deserve credit for winning six of the past seven games. That’s a consistency that has been rare for non-Calgary teams this season.

Key Injuries: DL Mic’hael Brooks, WR Naaman Roosevelt., WR Caleb Holley.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

RECORD: 8-5 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

Sometimes chilling out on a bye week is a good place to be, and the Redblacks appear to be in good shape heading into Friday’s game against Winnipeg.

Key Injuries: DL Avery Ellis, DL Ettore Lattanzio.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

RECORD: 7-7 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 5

After a bad finish to lose at B.C. the week before, the Tiger-Cats returned home and appropriately laid the smack down on the Lions. QB Jeremiah Masoli has risen to No. 2 in passing yards and has thrown a dozen touchdown passes in his past five games.

Key Injuries: WR Shamawd Chambers, WR Chris Williams, WR Jalen Saunders, DB Frankie Williams.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

RECORD: 7-7 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 7

After back-to-back losses against Saskatchewan, the Bombers have recovered with a pair of wins, including last week’s 30-3 demolition of the Eskimos in Edmonton. The secondary continues to make plays, and the quarterback play has improved (at least a little).

Key Injuries: DB Maurice Leggett, DE Jackson Jeffcoat.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

RECORD: 7-7 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 4

Scoring three points in a home loss has to be about as demoralizing as it gets, particularly for the team boasting the league’s passing leader at quarterback. It’s concerning that Mike Reilly has thrown for five touchdowns and six interceptions in the past four games, three of which have been losses.

Key Injuries: CB Johnny Adams, DB Neil King, WR Derel Walker.

B.C. LIONS

RECORD: 6-7 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6

The one thing that could be taken away from the Lions’ win against Hamilton a few weeks ago was how unpredictable QB Jonathon Jennings can be from one week to the next, and he responded to that impressive comeback win by throwing for 146 yards and three interceptions in the return matchup at Hamilton. Is predictably unpredictable a thing?

Key Injuries: OL Charles Vaillancourt, LB Solomon Elmimian, WR Emmanuel Arceneaux, C Cody Husband.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RECORD: 3-10 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

That the Argos couldn’t keep pace with the Stampeders in Calgary comes as a surprise to no one, but they gave a decent accounting in the first half before getting blown out in the second half. Now, facing an injury to James Wilder Jr., the Argos can give ex-NFLer Dexter McCluster a longer look in the backfield.

Key Injuries: QB Ricky Ray, DB Johnny Sears Jr, LB Marcus Ball, DB Abdul Kanneh, DB Cassius Vaughn, DL Dylan Wynn, RB James Wilder Jr.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

RECORD: 3-11 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9

Although he only passed for 138 yards, Johnny Manziel did throw a couple of touchdowns and showed good mobility when he needed to get out of trouble, which was frequent enough because the Alouettes’ offensive line had its hands full with Saskatchewan’s pass rush. Call it a respectable loss?

Key Injuries: DB Joe Burnett, QB Drew Willy, DB Mitchell White.

