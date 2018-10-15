Vying for the last remaining playoff spots, who impressed the most?

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday they have signed 2017 first round pick Geoff Gray to a contract through the 2020 season.

Gray, an offensive lineman, spent the past season in the NFL, splitting time between the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns.

“We are very excited to have Geoff on board with us,” Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters said in a media release. “When we selected Geoff we knew there would be a period of time, at best, where he would be exploring NFL options. We’re very glad he has chosen to return to Canada and begin his CFL career.”

Gray played at collegiately at Manitoba, where he was named the Canada West Outstanding Down Lineman of the Year and a Canadian University First-Team All-Star in 2017.

"I am very excited to be joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers,” Gray said in the media release. “I look forward to being able to play at home in front of family and friends. It is rare to be able to play professional football where you grew up, and in the same stadium with many fond memories from university football."

