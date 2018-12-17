WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a two-year contract.

Briggs was selected 17th overall by Winnipeg in the 2014 CFL draft and has spent the past five seasons with the Bombers.

The native of Kelowna, B.C., has appeared in 87 games, tallying 56 special teams tackles and 18 defensive tackles.

Briggs has recorded double digit special teams tackles in four of his five CFL seasons.

"Jesse brings many great attributes on special teams and has continued to develop in that role for us," Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement. "He works extremely hard, is a quiet player who goes about his business and does so at a very high level."

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Roughriders inked Canadian receiver Patrick Lavoie to a two-year extension.

The 31-year-old native of Saint-Flavie, Que., was traded to the Roughriders by the Montreal Alouettes in October.

In seven CFL seasons, Lavoie has collected 148 receptions for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns.