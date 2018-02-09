WINNIPEG — Free agent receiver Adarius Bowman has signed a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 32-year-old was cut on Monday by the Edmonton Eskimos shortly before he was due to receive a $140,000 roster bonus.

Bowman spent the last seven seasons with the Eskimos and had 45 catches for 534 yards and five TDs over 12 regular-season games in 2017. He added five receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns in two playoff contests.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound Bowman had a club-record 120 catches for a league-high 1,759 yards and nine TDs in 2016. Edmonton signed him to a contract extension through 2018 following the record year.

He reportedly made $260,000 last season and was scheduled to make $265,000 this year, including the bonus.

Bowman is a three-time CFL all-star and three-time division all-star. He and Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols previously played together with the Eskimos.

The former Oklahoma State star won a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.