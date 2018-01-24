Lawless: You can get in trouble in any city

The Columbus Blue Jackets sent forward Brandon Dubinsky home from the team's road trip on Tuesday to deal with personal issues, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Portzline reports that Dubinsky's personal issues have hampered his season and could threaten the 31-year-old's career.

The Blue Jackets declined to comment on Portzline's report, but a team spokesperson said Dubinsky was on an indefinite leave. Brian Hedger of the team's website tweeted Tuesday that Dubinsky had returned to Columbus to see a doctor, but added he had no further information.

Dubinsky last played on Dec. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he suffered a fractured left eye socket in a fight. Portzline reports the team was optimistic he would make his return to the ice on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

In 31 games this season, the Anchorage, Alaska native has three goals and 12 points. In October, Dubinsky was stripped of the team's alternate captaincy, though head coach John Tortorella said the decision was made as a reflection of the 12-year veteran's play.

The Blue Jackets spent the past four days in Las Vegas, falling 6-3 to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.