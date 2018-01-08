15m ago
Blue Jackets' Savard fined $5K
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Panthers 2, Blue Jackets 3 (SO)
Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman David Savard has been fined $5,000 for his slash on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck during Sunday's game.
The incident occurred after a whistle during the Blue Jackets' 3-2 win on Sunday. Savard slashed Trocheck's right arm behind the Blue Jackets net after Sergei Bobrovsky had covered the puck.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety noted the fine was the maximum allowable under the CBA for Savard, who owns a $4.25 million cap hit through 2020-21.
Savard owns two goals and eight points in 42 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He has taken 22 penalty minutes on the season.