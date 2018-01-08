Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman David Savard has been fined $5,000 for his slash on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck during Sunday's game.

The incident occurred after a whistle during the Blue Jackets' 3-2 win on Sunday. Savard slashed Trocheck's right arm behind the Blue Jackets net after Sergei Bobrovsky had covered the puck.

Columbus’ David Savard fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Florida’s Vincent Trocheck. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 8, 2018

The NHL's Department of Player Safety noted the fine was the maximum allowable under the CBA for Savard, who owns a $4.25 million cap hit through 2020-21.

Savard owns two goals and eight points in 42 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He has taken 22 penalty minutes on the season.