After two seasons in Switzerland, Nathan Gerbe is back in the NHL.

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Gerbe to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the season on Tuesday. The team said Gerbe would be placed on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

The 30-year-old centre has been out of the NHL since the 2016. He spent the past two seasons playing with Geneve Servette in Switzerland.

A fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2005, Gerbe made his NHL debut during the 2008-09 season. He scored 58 goals and posted 138 points in 394 NHL games with Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes.