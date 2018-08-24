The Toronto Blue Jays activated infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the disabled list on Friday, after being out since August 1 with a left ankle sprain.

Prior to getting hurt, Gurriel was in the midst of an 11 game multi-hit streak - the longest in Jays history. So far this season, the 24-year-old has been hitting an impressive .322/.340/.503 for seven home runs and 22 RBIs.

To make room for Gurriel Jr. on the roster, fellow infielder Richard Urena was optioned to AAA-Buffalo. Urena played 20 games during Gurriel's absence, putting up .273/.333/.409 with one home run and four RBIs.