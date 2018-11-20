Vladdy Jr. on time in Fall League, how his life has changed, getting ready for MLB

The Toronto Blue Jays added five pitchers to their 40-man roster Tuesday. RHP Trent Thornton, Jacob Waguespack, Hector Perez, Patrick Murphy, and Yennsy Diaz, all right-handed pitchers, were added to the team's 40-man roster.

#BlueJays additions to 40-man roster:

RHP Trent Thornton

RHP Jacob Waguespack

RHP Hector Perez

RHP Patrick Murphy

RHP Yennsy Diaz

40-man roster is now full. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) November 21, 2018

Thornton, acquired recently from the Houston Astros in exchange for infielder Aledmys Diaz, spent last season in Triple-A. In 24 games with 22 starts, the 25-year-old finished with a 9-8 record and 4.42 earned run average.

Waguespack, acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for reliever Aaron Loup, split last season between Double-A and Triple-A. In seven games with six starts for the Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, the 25-year-old finished with a 2-4 record and 5.03 ERA.

Perez, acquired in the Roberto Osuna trade, split last season between High-A and Double-A. In six games with five starts for the Jays' Double-A affiliate in New Hampshire, the 22-year-old finished with a 0-1 record and 3.86 ERA.

Murphy spent most of last season with the Blue Jays' High-A affiliate in Dunedin, finishing with a 10-5 record and 2.64 ERA in 26 starts.

Diaz split last season between A and High-A. In 18 games with 16 starts in High-A Dunedin, the 22-year-old finished with a 5-4 record and 3.79 ERA.