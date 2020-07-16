Blue Jays await federal clearance to play home games in Toronto Although Ontario Premier Doug Ford has given the Blue Jays the green light to play homes games at Rogers Centre this season, the club still needs the federal government's final approval on the plan, Scott Mitchell writes.

TORONTO — With a number of hurdles to clear for the Blue Jays to gain clearance to play home games in Toronto this summer, the final decision was always going to land in the hands of the federal government.

That remains the case and the process has arrived at that point.

On Thursday, the province of Ontario publicly stated they have approved the baseball team’s plan to play their 30 home games at Rogers Centre this summer, leaving the federal government to weigh the pros and cons of allowing visiting MLB clubs to cross the border, according to a government source.

A final decision will be made within the next few days, the source said, with opening day looming for the Jays next Friday in Tampa and the club’s first home game scheduled for July 29 against the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals.

The time crunch for the Jays is obvious and the clarity that would come with a decision would offer the club some much needed certainty as they attempt to get ready for Major League Baseball’s truncated 60-game season.

At this point, the province, the city of Toronto, and the various health authorities at those levels of government are on board, but the federal exemption was always seen as the tricky part with the federal government’s mandatory 14-day quarantine in place and COVID-19 cases south of the border continuing to spiral out of control.

Next week, the Blue Jays are slated to fly to Boston for exhibition games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Red Sox, before landing in Tampa for a three-game series against the Rays to open the season next weekend.

“Folks, if you'd seen the protocol, I think Major League Baseball's was 150 pages," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday. “They're probably even stricter than our chief medical officers.”

If given the final green light from the feds, the plan will look very similar to the situation the Blue Jays currently find themselves in for summer camp, an exemption that was granted by Ottawa earlier this month for the duration of training.

Players and staff would be quarantined inside the Rogers Centre and Marriott City Centre Hotel bubble, but not permitted to exit the premises for the duration of their stay.

Last week, Blue Jays third baseman Travis Shaw expressed concern with being in a bubble all summer, forcing the club to meet with players to inform them of the situation on Saturday.

Shaw felt he had a better grasp of the situation after those meetings.

“It was kind of the first that I was hearing about it that we could possibly be in here all summer,” Shaw said of his original tweets on the subject. “It’s not ideal to live in a hotel room for three months. I don’t think anybody would want to be stuck in a hotel room for three months. I like to go on walks, get away from work. Nice days like today in Toronto would be nice to walk by the water but we can’t do that this year and the Canadian government has made that pretty strict and we’re going to have to follow that and I, personally, will follow that.”​