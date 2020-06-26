Baseball fans, the wait is almost over.

After months of negotiating and countless proposals, the MLB is finally ready to get the 2020 season started, and Vegas has wasted no time placing odds on what could happen.

Before we dive into the odds, let’s make sure everyone is on the same page about what’s ahead of us.

Major League Baseball announced a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24. It will be a dramatically altered season with games full of new rules as the final result of failed financial negotiations.

Some new rules include expanding the designated hitter to games between National League teams for the first time and the radical innovation of starting extra innings with a runner on second base.

There were talks of playoff expansion, but that won’t be the case. The number of playoff teams will remain the same – three division winners and two wildcard teams in each league.

According to reports, teams will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and 20 total games against the five clubs in the corresponding regional division in the other league.

This would mean the Toronto Blue Jays would play 40 games in the AL East and 20 games split between the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins.

Speaking of the Jays, you’ve waited long enough for things to get going, so let’s not waste any more time and take a look at where they stack up against the rest of the league.

+8000 to win World Series

No, that’s not a typo, the Toronto Blue Jays are 80-1 to win the World Series, did you forget that they were 28 games under .500 last year? Because Vegas didn’t. Yes, they made a big splash in the off-season by signing Hyun-Jin Ryu. And yes, players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (more on him later), Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio could all take steps forward in 2020. But look at the Jays’ division. The New York Yankees won 103 games in 2019 and added Gerrit Cole while the Tampa Bay Rays have won 90-plus games in back-to-back seasons. Not to mention that four teams in the NL East finished .500 or better last season.The Jays might benefit from playing 10 games this season against the Baltimore Orioles, but so will the rest of the AL East. Winning the division will be quite the task for this young Blue Jays team, let alone making noise in the playoffs. And yet, if you’re a Jays fan with a few extra dollars to spare, 80-1 could be seen as incredible value for a young team with a lot to play in a shortened season where weird things can happen.

OVER / UNDER 28 WINS

Remember that part about being 28 games below .500 last year? Well, Vegas seems to think Toronto will greatly improve on that this year. When all was said and done last season, Toronto had a .414 win percentage. That number would have to spike up to .466 if they want to match the 28 wins on this bet. Through the team’s opening 60 games on the 2019 season they were 22-38, they were without many key parts of their lineup for most of those games as Guerrero didn’t join the team until game 26 and Bichette didn’t make his MLB debut until July 29 (108). Aside from adding Ryu to the top of the rotation, the addition of Tanner Roark will be big in this condensed season, and the possibility of adding 23-year-old Nate Pearson to the staff could be an X-factor. Pearson was expected to be AAA-bound to start 2020, but with everything changing, Pearson can be a huge factor from the start, with no innings limit looming and the allure of potentially being able to contend. TSN’s Scott Mitchell writes that Pearson is arguably their second-best starter behind Hyun-Jin Ryu, and inarguably one of their best five.

When you step back and look at things, 28 seems like a fair number. We have no idea how this team will respond to the long break. Could Toronto continue to struggle this year and fall short of the number? Of course. But they could also hit the ground running and blow right past it on their way to the playoffs. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why they call it gambling.

+450 to Make the Playoffs

Playoffs? You kidding me, playoffs? Ah yes, the famous words of former Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Mora, there’s no better way to say it. The playoffs have been an afterthought in Toronto since they were bounced from the 2016 ALCS as the team has failed to finish a season above .500 since. Last year, Toronto ended 29-games short of a wildcard spot. But again, we’ve already established that this will probably be a weird season; some of the expected top teams may faulter while at least one – if not more – teams from the bottom of the pack could rise up and shock the league, why can’t it be Toronto?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. MVP +2800

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn’t have the massive rookie season that everyone expected. His 15 home runs and a .272 batting average landed him sixth in Rookie of the Year voting and yet, entering the 2020 season, he has the 11th best odds to win American League MVP. The formula for the third baseman to win MVP isn’t complicated, but it won’t be easy. He’ll have to be the best player on a Toronto Blue Jays team that surprises the league and makes the playoffs. If Toronto is going to have a big season, Guerrero Jr. will almost certainly have to be a main reason for that. Mike Trout is the clear-cut favourite entering the season at +105 with the next closest being Yankees slugger Aaron Judge at +1000. If Guerrero Jr. is going to win AL MVP, it’ll likely mean the Jays have gone above 28 wins and cashed in at +450 to make the playoffs.

*All odds courtesy of Bodog*