Toronto Blue Jays veteran catcher Danny Jansen left Sunday's series finale against the Seattle Mariners with a left forearm contusion.

X-rays came back negative for a fracture.

UPDATE: C Danny Jansen left today's game with a left forearm contusion.



He underwent X-rays which came back negative for a fracture. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 23, 2023

Jansen was hit in the arm by a Bryan Woo fastball in the fifth inning.

The 28-year-old Jansen is hitting .227 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2023, his sixth campaign with the Blue Jays.

Jansen missed 16 games earlier this season to a left groin strain.