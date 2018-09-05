2h ago
Blue Jays call up pitcher Paulino
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Rays 4, Blue Jays 0
The Toronto Blue Jays have activated right-hander David Paulino from the disabled list and added him to the active roster, the team announced.
Paulino was one of the pieces coming back to Toronto in the Roberto Osuna trade with the Houston Astros, along with Ken Giles and Hector Perez. Paulino will wear jersey No. 22.
The 24-year-old Paulino has appeared in nine big league contests, posting an ERA of 6.52 in 36 career innings. He has not pitched in the majors this season.
The Jays will wrap up their series with the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night at home. Aaron Sanchez will get the ball against right-hander Tyler Glasnow, while 26-year-old Jonathan Davis makes his MLB debut.