The Toronto Blue Jays have activated right-hander David Paulino from the disabled list and added him to the active roster, the team announced.

Roster move: RHP David Paulino has been reinstated from the disabled list and recalled to the active roster for tonight’s game. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) September 5, 2018

Paulino was one of the pieces coming back to Toronto in the Roberto Osuna trade with the Houston Astros, along with Ken Giles and Hector Perez. Paulino will wear jersey No. 22.

The 24-year-old Paulino has appeared in nine big league contests, posting an ERA of 6.52 in 36 career innings. He has not pitched in the majors this season.

The Jays will wrap up their series with the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night at home. Aaron Sanchez will get the ball against right-hander Tyler Glasnow, while 26-year-old Jonathan Davis makes his MLB debut.