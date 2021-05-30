CLEVELAND (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.

Civale (7-2) is tied for the AL lead in wins, but the two solo homers pushed Toronto's lead to 3-0.

Ross Stripling (1-3) held Cleveland to one run and two hits in five innings. Jordan Romano allowed a single in the seventh and picked up his third save.

Josh Naylor hit a leadoff homer in the Cleveland fifth.

The doubleheader ends an unusual weekend series at Progressive Field. The teams played through rain and wind gusts of 45 mph Friday night before the game was finally called in the bottom of the seventh with Toronto winning 11-2. The Indians postponed Saturday’s game due to high winds.

The postponement led to scheduling quirks. The Blue Jays and Indians are in a stretch of both teams playing five straight seven-inning games, including Friday night.

Toronto played a doubleheader Thursday at the New York Yankees. The Indians are playing back-to-back doubleheaders. Cleveland hosts the Chicago White Sox on Monday, which includes the makeup of an April 21 postponement.

Civale was pulled after the first two hitters in the sixth reached base. The right-hander was charged with four runs and 10 hits.

Hernández led off the fourth by hitting the first pitch of the inning for his eighth home run of the season. Tellez connected with one out for his third homer. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The conditions Sunday were much improved with sunny skies, a gametime temperature of 59 degrees and 15 mph winds, but the Indians struggled defensively when Toronto scored in the third. Joe Panik's popup to center field fell in when shortstop Amed Rosario seemed to lose the ball in the sun after calling for it.

After a sacrifice and an infield hit, Bo Bichette hit what should have been an inning-ending double play grounder to second baseman Owen Miller, but Rosario's wide throw to first caused Jake Bauers to make a long reach for the ball, which he couldn't glove. Panik scored and Bichette was given an RBI.

Indians bench DeMarlo Hale filled in for manager Terry Francona, who attended his youngest daughter Jamie’s wedding in Newport, Rhode Island.

NEW HOME

The Blue Jays begin playing their home games in Buffalo at their Triple-A affiliate on Tuesday night against Miami. Manager Charlie Montoyo planned to visit Sahlen Field on Sunday night after the team flew in from Cleveland. The team is scheduled to work out Monday. The Blue Jays played 26 games in Buffalo last season.

The Blue Jays played their first 21 home games this season at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Carl Edwards was added to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader. RHP Ty Tice was designated for assignment.

Indians: INF Ernie Clement was called up from Triple-A Columbus to be the 27th man.

UP NEXT

Steven Matz (6-2) starts for Toronto against Sam Hentges (1-1) in a matchup of left-handers.

