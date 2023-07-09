Blue Jays' Ryu throws four scoreless inning in latest rehab start
Hyun Jin Ryu made more progress on Sunday on the path towards a return to the MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The left-handed pitcher, who underwent Tommy John surgery last June, threw four shutout innings with three hits and a strikeout with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday in his second rehab start. He tossed 37 pitches in the start, 27 for strikes.
Ryu, 36, also had a strong rehab start last week in the Florida Complex League as well.
Ryu, who is in final year of a four-year, $80 million contract, had previously said he plans to return sometime after the All-Star Break (July 10-13) which would be a little over a year from when he had the procedure last June.
A native of Incheon, South Korea, Ryu has a 4.07 ERA in 49 starts with the Jays over parts of three seasons