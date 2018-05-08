Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after being charged with assault.

The league says it is investigating the circumstances of the charges in accordance with the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association.

Toronto Police said Osuna will appear in court June 18, but wouldn't provide more details.

The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays.

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle.

More coming.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated Osuna is in his third season.