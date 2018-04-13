The Toronto Blue Jays have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation (retroactive to April 11).

The Blue Jays have called up outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Buffalo Bisons (AAA) in a corresponding move.

Donaldson has had issues with his shoulder since the start of the regular season after experiencing a 'dead-arm' issue against the New York Yankees in the opener.

The 32-year-old had to miss games playing at third base and instead played only as the designated hitter for a few games before heading back to third.

Donaldson most recently hit a grand-slam against the Baltimore Orioles on April 9.

Hernandez appeared in four games with the Bisons this season, batting .278 with two home runs and three RBI.

The 25-year-old played in 26 games for the Blue Jays last season batting .261 with 8 home runs and 20 RBIs.