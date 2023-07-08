The Toronto Blue Jays placed veteran outfielder George Springer on the paternity list on Saturday.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF George Springer placed on Paternity List



🔹 OF Nathan Lukes recalled from Triple-A and will be active today pic.twitter.com/0jff4cGEc4 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2023

Springer, a four-time All-Star, is coming off a strong performance in Friday's 12-2 win over the Tigers, recording three RBIs and a home run on two hits.

For the season, the 33-year-old is hitting .269 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs alongside an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Lukes, 28, is hitting .158 with a single RBI over 23 games with the Jays in 2023, his first season in the majors.