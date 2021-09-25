The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Joakim Soria on the COVID-related injured list, the team announced on Saturday. Soria was recently activated from the family medical emergency list.

Lefty Kirby Snead has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Snead has a 2.35 ERA in 7.2 innings pitched with the Blue Jays this season.