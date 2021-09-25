1h ago
Blue Jays recall Snead, place Soria on COVID-related injured list
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Joakim Soria on the COVID-related injured list. Soria was recently activated from the family medical emergency list. Lefty Kirby Snead has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
TSN.ca Staff
Mitchell on impact of Gurriel Jr.'s injury, Springer's September struggles
