The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Dwight Smith Jr.from Triple-A Buffalo.

Smith Jr's promotion was the corresponding roster move for the Blue Jays sending down Anthony Alford over the weekend.

In 24 games for the Bisons this season, the 25-year-old has batted .278 with two home runs and 15 RBIs.

Smith Jr has played in two games with the Blue Jays this season and 14 with the big club over the past two years, batting .387 with two RBIs in 31 at bats.