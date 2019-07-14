The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated Edwin Jackson from the 10-day injured list, and have placed Clayton Richard on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.

Jackson has been sidelined with a back injury since making his last appearance on June 17 against the Los Angeles Angles.

In seven appearances with Toronto, Jackson is 1-5 with a 12.43 ERA over 25.1 innings.

Richard, who was removed from his July 13 start has been placed on the IL with a left lat strain.

Just two innings into his start Richard had allowed two hits and struck out one batter before manager Charlie Montoyo was forced to remove him from game.

In 10 games this season he has thrown 45.1 innings with a 1-5 record and a 5.96 ERA