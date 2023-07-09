The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-handed relief pitcher Zach Pop from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVE:



🔹 RHP Zach Pop reinstated from 15-day IL and optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/hq0Tmmoa83 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 9, 2023

The 26-year-old native of Brampton, Ont., has been sidelined since early May with a hamstring injury.

In 2023, Pop has made 15 relief appearances for the Jays, allowing 11 runs, including four homers, over 13.2 innings pitched for a 6.59 ERA.

Toronto acquired Pop from the Miami Marlins last season and he was a strong performer over 17 appearances for the Jays in 2022, posting a 1.89 ERA over 19 innings.