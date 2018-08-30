The Toronto Blue Jays have released pitcher Jaime Garcia after designating the left hander for assignment last Saturday.

Garcia joined the Blue Jays in 2018 on a one-year deal worth $8 million with a club option of $10 million for 2019 that also carries a $2 million buyout clause.

Originally signed as a starter, the 32-year-old was removed from the Blue Jays rotation in July and pitched out of the bullpen for the first time since 2008, other than a pair of relief appearances in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 25 games with the Jays, including 13 starts, Garcia posted a 3-6 record with a 5.93 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74.1 innings.

The Reynosa, Mexico native was selected in the 23rd round of the 2005 Amateur Draft by the Cardinals and has also appeared with the Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees over the course of his 10-year MLB career.