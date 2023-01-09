The Toronto Blue Jays added some depth to their lineup on Monday night, reportedly signing veteran left-handed hitter Brandon Belt to a one-year, $9.3 million contract, according to multiple sources.

The deal is for one year, $9.3 million, per a source https://t.co/J9vDSFZoxc — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) January 10, 2023

DH when Kirk catches, can spell Vladdy at first on occasion, dangerous lefty bench bat. Solid depth add, if his knee is healthy. https://t.co/FnI8PNUe9r — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 10, 2023

Belt, a 34-year-old who can play the corner outfield positions as well as first base, has spent his entire 12-year career with the San Francisco Giants, winning two World Series titles in the process in 2012 and 2014.

The 2009 fifth-round pick hit .213 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs over 78 games with the Giants in 2022. Belt had season-ending knee surgery - the third of his career - in early September.

Over 1,310 career games, the native of Nacogdoches, Texas has hit .261 with 175 home runs and 584 RBIs. Belt has a career on-base percentage of .356.

Belt was named an All-Star in 2016.