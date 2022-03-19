Guerrero Jr., homers in Jays' loss to Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., belted a monster solo shot in Toronto's 3-2 pre-season loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Guerrero turned on a pitch from Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola in the first inning to open the scoring at BayCare Ballpark.

Orelvis Martinez went deep off Nola an inning later for Toronto's other run.

Reliever Ryan Borucki, who allowed one earned run and two hits over one inning of work, absorbed the loss.

Philadelphia's Erik Miller pitched one hitless inning of relief for the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2022.