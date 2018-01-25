The St. Louis Blues have activated forward Jaden Schwartz from the injured reserve list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.

Schwartz missed the last 20 games after taking a puck to the right ankle while attempting to block a shot from defenceman Mike Green. He was helped off the ice and placed on IR the next day.

In a corresponding move, the Blues placed Magnus Paajarvi on waivers.

It's been a breakout year for the 25-year-old. In 30 games, he has 14 goals and 21 assists with a rating of plus-23.

Paajarvi has played 44 games with the Blues this season, collecting four points.