52m ago
Blues activate Schwartz off IR
TSN.ca Staff
The St. Louis Blues have activated forward Jaden Schwartz from the injured reserve list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.
Schwartz missed the last 20 games after taking a puck to the right ankle while attempting to block a shot from defenceman Mike Green. He was helped off the ice and placed on IR the next day.
In a corresponding move, the Blues placed Magnus Paajarvi on waivers.
It's been a breakout year for the 25-year-old. In 30 games, he has 14 goals and 21 assists with a rating of plus-23.
Paajarvi has played 44 games with the Blues this season, collecting four points.