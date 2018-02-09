The St. Louis Blues will be without Joel Edmundson for at least six weeks after the defenceman underwent surgery on his broken right forearm.

Edmundson broke his arm in the first period of the team's 6-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old has six goals and 15 points with a minus-1 rating in 56 games with the Blues this season. He ranks third on the team in average ice time at 20:15 per contest.

Defenceman Chris Butler has been recalled by the Blues to take Edmundson's spot on the 23-man roster.