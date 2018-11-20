ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have fired coach Mike Yeo and named Craig Berube as his interim replacement.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the move early Tuesday morning. The Blues lost to the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Monday night to fall to 7-9-3.

St. Louis is in last place in the Central Division. The team missed the playoffs by one point last season.

Yeo is the third NHL coach to be fired this season after the Kings' John Stevens and Blackhawks' Joel Quenneville. He went 73-49-11 in parts of three seasons with the Blues since replacing Ken Hitchcock midway through the 2016-17 season.

Berube had been an associate coach on Yeo's staff since the summer of 2017. Before that, he was coach of the Blues' AHL affiliate and has NHL head-coaching experience from his time with Philadelphia.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports