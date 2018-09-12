St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen will be sidelined at least 10 to 14 days due to back spasms, the club announced Wednesday.

As Andy Strickland of FOX Sports notes, this could give Ville Hussa, Chad Johnson and Jordan Binnington extra work in the early portion of training camp and the pre-season.

In 59 games last season, Allen was 27-25-3 with a GAA of 2.75 and a save percentage of 90.6 per cent. Goaltender Luke Opilka will also be out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery.

Meanwhile, forward Erik Foley is out with a concussion that he suffered during the 2018 Prospects Tournament.

The Blues finished last season at 42-32-8 to place fifth in the Central Division. They will begin training camp on Friday.