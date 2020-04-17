The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues have agreed to a two-year contract extension with left winger Mackenzie MacEachern, the team announced on Friday.

The contract is one-way and has an average annual value of $900,000. The 26-year-old was slated to become a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

MacEachern has appeared in 50 games with the Blues this season, scoring seven goals and adding three assists. The American netted three goals and two assists over 29 games in 2018-19, his rookie season in the NHL, but didn't appear in any playoff games as the Blues marched to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

St. Louis signed forward Sammy Blais to a two-year extension and defenceman Marco Scandella to a four-year extension earlier this week.