Patrick Maroon was helped off the ice by a player and a trainer with a right leg injury during Monday's practice, but it appears the forward will be OK.

Blues head coach Craig Berube said after the team's skate Maroon should be fine unless his leg feels worse on Tuesday.

Patrick Maroon injured at #stlblues practice. Right leg. Two people helped him off the ice. pic.twitter.com/LOw8aEDd4f — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) March 11, 2019

Maroon, 30, has five goals and 19 points in 60 games and three points in his last five games. He joined the Blues last summer on a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

The Blue are already without forward Vladimir Tarasenko for at least the next 10 days, due to an upper-body injury and forward David Perron last played on Jan. 17 and is currently on injured reserve also with an upper-body injury.