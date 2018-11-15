The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Brayden Schenn on the injured reserve list retroactive to Nov. 3, the team announced Thursday.

Sammy Blais has been recalled from San Antonio, while Brayden Schenn has been placed on IR retroactive to Nov. 3. https://t.co/AjmPyD4qyM — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 15, 2018

Despite the move to place him on IR, Schenn skated Thursday and felt good. Head coach Mike Yeo would not rule him out for Friday's game in Vegas against the Golden Knights.

Brayden Schenn skated today and felt good. Despite being placed on injured reserve, Mike Yeo wouldn’t rule Schenn out for tomorrow’s game. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 15, 2018

Left-winger Sammy Blais has been recalled from the AHL's San Antonio Rampage.

Blais has no points in eight games with the Blues this season, but does have a pair of goals in nine games with the club's AHL affiliate. Schenn has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 12 games with St. Louis.

Meanwhile, Pat Maroon will not play in the Blues' final two games on their road trip because of an upper-body injury. He is back in St. Louis being evaluated.