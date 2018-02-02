The Ontario Hockey League has handed Hamilton Bulldogs centre Robert Thomas a five-game suspension for a slash delivered on Thursday night in Peterborough.

Thomas, a top prospect of the St. Louis Blues, was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for slashing Petes centre Zach Gallant in the mouth in the third period of Hamilton's 4-3 win.

Thomas, who was acquired by the Bulldogs in a trade from the London Knights last month, was drafted 20th overall by St. Louis last June. He has 22 goals and 56 points in 36 games this season and also tallied a goal and four points to help Canada win gold last month at the World Junior Hockey Championship.