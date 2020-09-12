Bo Bichette confirmed he is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after missing almost a month with a knee sprain. Bichette said he is playing short stop against the New York Mets tonight.

The 22-year-old last played August 15 before getting placed on the 10-day injured list the day after.

Bichette had been taking part in simulation games at the Blue Jays alternate training site in Rochester in the past week.

Bichette was batting .361/.391/.672 with five home runs and 13 RBIs through 14 games to start the season before getting injured.

In other lineup news, Alejandro Kirk will make his Major League Basbeall debut for the Jays, according to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Alejandro Kirk makes his #BlueJays debut tonight. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 12, 2020

