The Toronto Blue Jays have six games left in the 2019 season, but Bo Bichette's year might be done a little early.

According to TSN's Scott Mitchell, Bichette is still going through concussion protocol after being hit with a pitch last week.

Bo Bichette is still going through protocol in an attempt to return from his concussion.

Asked Charlie Montoyo if they’ve considered shutting him down and he said knowing Bo he’ll want to come back if he’s cleared, but admitted he may have played his final game of 2019.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 23, 2019

Manager Charlie Montoyo told Mitchell that Bichette will want to come back if he's cleared, but admitted the shortstop may have played his final game of 2019.

The 21-year-old was hit on the brim of the helmet against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday night. He has not played since.

Despite the possible early end to the season, Bichette dazzled in 46 games since being called up, hitting .311 with 11 homers and 21 RBI.

The Jays will battle the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game set before hosting the Tampa Bay Rays in the final series of the season.