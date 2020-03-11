Bichette homers on first pitch, Jays down O's

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Bo Bichette led off the game with his third pre-season home run and Randal Grichuk and Danny Jansen also went deep in the first inning as the Toronto Blue Jays downed the Baltimore Orioles 14-2 on Wednesday in spring training action.

Bichette's solo homer — on the first pitch of the game from Baltimore starter Tom Eshelman — began a five-run first inning for the Blue Jays. They tacked on four more runs in the second inning en route to a 9-1 lead.

Grichuk was 3-for-3 with five runs batted in and Jansen added three RBIs while also going 3-for-3.

Santiago Espinal and Andy Burns also homered for Toronto.

Chase Anderson allowed one run and three hits while walking a batter and striking out four over 3 2/3 innings.

Eshelman took the loss. He allowed nine runs on nine hits and a walk and struck out three batters through two innings.

Stevie Wilkerson and Mason Williams hit solo home runs for Baltimore.

The Blue Jays open their regular season at home March 26 against the Boston Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.