Shortstop Bo Bichette will receive $33.6 million over three years on his contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, it was announced Thursday night.

There are no options and escalators and awards can bring the deal to as much as $40.65 million, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Bo Bichette’s with the Blue Jays is $33.6m guaranteed for three years, source tells @TheAthletic. No options. Escalators and awards can bring three-year total to as much as $40.65M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2023

Multiple reports indicated Bichette and the Blue Jays had reached a three-year extension on Tuesday night, buying out his final three years of arbitration. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2025 season on the same free agent timeline he would have been on had he gone to arbitration each year.

ESPN's Jeff Passan previously reported the Blue Jays were offering the star shortstop $5 million while Bichette countered at $7.5 million.

The 24-year-old Bichette slashed .290/.333/.469 with 24 home runs and 93 RBI in 159 games last season with the Jays, his fourth season in Toronto after debuting in July of the 2019 season.

By his standards, he struggled at the plate for most of the 2022 season but caught fire in September as the Blue Jays claimed one of the three American League wild card spots. In 32 games in September and October, Bichette hit .406 with seven home runs and 27 RBI.

The Orlando native is a career .297 hitter in 393 regular season games.